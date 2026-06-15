Mariner LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,521 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,104 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $141,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.41. The company has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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