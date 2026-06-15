Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $713,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company's stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 905 shares of the company's stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company's stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $998.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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