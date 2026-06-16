Mariner LLC Has $136.54 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,915 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $136,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after buying an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total value of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 4.1%

TXN stock opened at $313.34 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $274.01 and its 200-day moving average is $222.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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