Mariner LLC Increases Position in AECOM $ACM

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,815 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,794 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.95% of AECOM worth $116,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 219.8% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 307 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AECOM Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.AECOM's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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