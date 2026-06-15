Mariner LLC Purchases 16,422 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,905 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $247,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $186.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.26. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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