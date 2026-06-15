Mariner LLC Purchases 23,637 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,952 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.71% of Leidos worth $163,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company's stock.

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Leidos Trading Down 0.1%

LDOS opened at $122.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Leidos's dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $317,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,799.28. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leidos from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Leidos from $232.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Leidos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Leidos from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $187.50.

View Our Latest Report on LDOS

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

Further Reading

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