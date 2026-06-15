Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 275,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Mariner LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $975,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

JPM stock opened at $320.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day moving average of $307.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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