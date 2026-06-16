Mariner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,255 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,184 shares during the period. Mariner LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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