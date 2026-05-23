Markel Group Inc. Buys 35,000 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here