Markel Group Inc. Has $27.84 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,750 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Marriott International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $369.15 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.55 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory.

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly estimates, signaling confidence in Marriott’s long-term profitability and growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term.

The firm also lifted estimates for Q1 2027, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum could remain strong beyond the near term. Positive Sentiment: Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Article Title

Marriott announced 75 signings and 50 openings for Series by Marriott in India with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, adding more than 3,556 rooms and highlighting strong owner demand and international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity.

Additional headlines pointed to improving hotel demand in Asia-Pacific and a new all-inclusive resort project in Riviera Maya, both of which suggest healthy travel demand and ongoing development activity. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a few near-term estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026 and Q2 2027, but the changes were modest and were outweighed by the upward revisions to later periods.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

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