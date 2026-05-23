Markel Group Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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