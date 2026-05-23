Markel Group Inc. Purchases 4,250 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,500 shares of the payment services company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.4% of Markel Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $180,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 30.9% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 218.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,243.9% in the third quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Express by 159.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 31,611 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average of $340.69. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $281.46 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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