Markel Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,144 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:HII opened at $320.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.04 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $373.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.98.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 4,400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.45, for a total transaction of $1,858,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,082. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,774.56. The trade was a 46.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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