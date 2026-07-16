Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,020 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,884,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.23.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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