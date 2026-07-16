Go Pro
→ Buy this stock tomorrow (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Fiserv logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marks Group Wealth Management increased its Fiserv stake by 123.7% in the first quarter, ending with 100,047 shares valued at about $5.58 million.
  • Fiserv CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares at an average price of $49.70, a transaction worth nearly $500,000, lifting his direct ownership by 5.78%.
  • The company reported Q1 EPS of $1.79, beating estimates, though revenue of $4.67 billion slightly missed expectations and fell 2.0% year over year; analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with an average price target of $77.23.
  • Interested in Fiserv? Here are five stocks we like better.

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,318 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,020 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,884,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd purchased 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $168.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.23.

View Our Latest Report on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fiserv Right Now?

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines