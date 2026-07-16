Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 946.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $159.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $144.81 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $248.95. The company's 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Paycom Software's payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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