Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 7,626 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $251.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $439.11.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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