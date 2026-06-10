Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,382 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 19.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Ameren by 42.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 48.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $115.58.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Ameren from $126.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.54.

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About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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