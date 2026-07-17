Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,938 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,044 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $34,700,000 after purchasing an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $897,000.

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Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $259.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $160.86 and a 12 month high of $282.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.81. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Insider Transactions at Ascendis Pharma A/S

In other Ascendis Pharma A/S news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.80 per share, with a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,120. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Flemming Steen Jensen sold 19,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $4,641,015.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company's lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

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