Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.08 and a 200 day moving average of $328.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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