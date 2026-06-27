Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,257 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $377.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.76 and a twelve month high of $410.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $374.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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