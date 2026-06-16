Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,703 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,570,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,619,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.73.

View Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $400.63 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $367.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.99. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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