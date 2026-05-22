Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,357 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 18.0% of Capco Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capco Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $73,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marriott International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after buying an additional 253,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,774,015 shares of the company's stock worth $5,410,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,820 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,740 shares of the company's stock worth $220,525,000 after purchasing an additional 175,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,990 shares of the company's stock worth $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $370.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.41 and a 200-day moving average of $326.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.55 and a 52 week high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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