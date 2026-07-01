Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,667 shares of the company's stock after selling 167,381 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Marriott International worth $124,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,759 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,237 shares of the company's stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,180 shares of the company's stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $370.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.76 and a one year high of $410.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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