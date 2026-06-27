Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Stock Holdings Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $377.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $374.03 and its 200-day moving average is $343.18. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.76 and a 12-month high of $410.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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