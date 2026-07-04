Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 640.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSH. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,278,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $4,108,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $2,693,441.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.19.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.60 and a 52 week high of $216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

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