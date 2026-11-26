Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,813,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,731,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.21% of Aveanna Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,503,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $3,046,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 56.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 45,087 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 735,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.48 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a return on equity of 63.61% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Aveanna Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Aveanna Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a U.S. provider of home-based healthcare services for children and adults with complex medical needs. Its services include private-duty nursing and personal care, home health nursing and therapy, and hospice care, helping patients receive support in their homes and communities. The company also provides medical supplies and related services, including products used for enteral nutrition. Aveanna serves patients and families across multiple states through a network of clinicians, caregivers, and local operations.

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