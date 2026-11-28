Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 855.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,796 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 622,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.39% of Birkenstock worth $22,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter worth about $1,864,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 5,755.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the third quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Birkenstock from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Birkenstock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Trading cut Birkenstock from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Trading Up 1.6%

BIRK stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock is a footwear company with roots in Germany that traces its shoemaking history to 1774. The company is known for its contoured footbed, which is designed to support the shape of the foot and is a defining feature of many of its products. Its product range includes sandals, clogs, shoes, boots and other footwear, along with related accessories and care products. Birkenstock designs and sells products under its own brand through wholesale partners, company-operated stores and e-commerce channels.

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