Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH - Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,462 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,638,914 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $604,606,000 after purchasing an additional 466,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,537,290 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $421,190,000 after purchasing an additional 300,405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,454 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 522,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,120 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $226,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 99.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,648 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $211,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Activity

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $760,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,356,038. This represents a 24.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $222,675.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,504,526. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,963,705. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $167.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $168.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.82 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Roadhouse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

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