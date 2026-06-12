Marsico Capital Management LLC Invests $6.43 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,158 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $6,434,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Five Below by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,352,122.72. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $2,341,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore set a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIVE

Five Below Trading Up 3.1%

Five Below stock opened at $201.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.11 and a 12-month high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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