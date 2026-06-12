Marsico Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 212,928 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC's holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 33,667 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Ryan Specialty from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ryan Specialty from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYAN

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 13,817,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $449,080,417.50. The trade was a 0.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 117,933 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,524.28. This represents a 6.79% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 130,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,590. 52.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.44 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Ryan Specialty's dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Ryan Specialty declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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