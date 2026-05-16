Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 205.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the construction company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $740.00 to $735.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $785.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $804.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $690.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $689.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE MLM opened at $558.82 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $532.80 and a one year high of $710.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $599.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Further Reading

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