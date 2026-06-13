Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,554 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE ABBV opened at $227.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here