Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 9,957 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,021 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 3,723 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $220.57 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $228.38 and its 200-day moving average is $246.14. The firm has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Raymond James Financial lowered Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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