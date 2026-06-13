Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,960 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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