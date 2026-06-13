Martingale Asset Management L P Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,720 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in CocaCola were worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 16.4% in the third quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CocaCola in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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