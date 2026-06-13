Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 17,635 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.25. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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