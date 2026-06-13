Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,597 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,483 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 9,597 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 370 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here