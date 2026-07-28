Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Position Lessened by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $189.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.82 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at $131,065,512.22. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $9,835,542 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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