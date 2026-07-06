Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $245.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,373 shares of company stock valued at $24,938,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $239.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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