Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $194.23 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.16. The company has a market cap of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,531.02. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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