Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Marvell Technology worth $838,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

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Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $324.20. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $182.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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