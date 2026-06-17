Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942,033 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $53,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,210 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,116,318 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,891,773,000 after purchasing an additional 896,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,598 shares of company stock worth $700,474 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.53.

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Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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