Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,902 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.2% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $205,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fell Capital Management ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fell Capital Management ADV now owns 8,572 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,626 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $47,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 53,284 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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