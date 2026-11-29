Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,823 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 338,303 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Masco worth $51,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth Cole sold 34,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,779,660.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 39,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,408. This represents a 46.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $87.23 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,807.69% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Masco's payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Masco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $82.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a manufacturer of branded home improvement and building products. Its offerings include faucets, showering products and other plumbing fixtures, as well as paints, stains and related coatings for residential and commercial use. The company's brands include Delta Faucet, Hansgrohe, Behr and KILZ. Masco serves customers in North America and international markets through its manufacturing, distribution and retail channels. Founded in 1929 by Alex Manoogian as a machine shop in Detroit, Masco grew into a home products company through the development and acquisition of brands.

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