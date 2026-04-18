Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 83,135 Indivior PLC $INDV

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Indivior at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDV. CWM LLC bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Indivior by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Indivior by 544.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDV shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Indivior from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Indivior from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Indivior from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.33.

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Indivior Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDV opened at $32.70 on Friday. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $38.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 16.85%.The firm had revenue of $358.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In related news, Director Stuart A. Kingsley acquired 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $177,842.52. This trade represents a 20.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

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