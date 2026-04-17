Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 191,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.32% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 79.1% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 191,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $3,773,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 94.3% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 973,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 288,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $42.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The business's revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.18.

Read Our Latest Report on RARE

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,632 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $37,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,676. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 54,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,240,411.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 658,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,025,063.20. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,556 shares of company stock worth $2,490,138. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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