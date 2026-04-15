Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,273,013 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,411,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 1,273,013 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.63% of Douglas Emmett worth $48,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 142.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,544,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,132 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $11,399,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 662.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 590,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 512,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 130.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,179 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 423,451 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,295,210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 374,928 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.46, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett's payout ratio is presently 844.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Douglas Emmett to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Douglas Emmett from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEI

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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