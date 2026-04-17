Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 452,418 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,068,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 452,418 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Broadcom worth $2,792,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $987,488,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $332,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $511,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $398.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.89 and a 200 day moving average of $344.53.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 327,760 shares in the company, valued at $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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