Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $1.96 Million Position in Chewy $CHWY

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

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Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $27.53 on Friday. Chewy has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Chewy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.91.

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Key Stories Impacting Chewy

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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