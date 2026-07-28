MasTec, Inc. $MTZ is Electron Capital Partners LLC's Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,013 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 91,290 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up 9.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of MasTec worth $229,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on MasTec from $498.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price objective on MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $466.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $336.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock's 50 day moving average is $372.62 and its 200-day moving average is $331.91. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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